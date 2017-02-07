Kern, Bakersfield teacher unions react to Betsy DeVos's confirmation as US Secretary of Education

Justin Burton
1:23 PM, Feb 7, 2017

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Two Kern County teachers unions are responding to the confirmation of Betsy DeVos as President Trump's Secretary of Education.

"Mrs. DeVos' confirmation has the potential to do serious damage to an already over-burdened public school system," said Steven S. Comstock, Jr., President of the Bakersfield Elementary Teachers Association, who represents teachers in the Bakersfield City School District. "Her lack of experience and willingness to sacrifice public schools to prop up unaccountable charter schools is troubling. Money may not buy happiness; but, it sure seems to buy a lot of Cabinet and Secretary positions in this era of politics." 
 
The Kern High School Teachers Association, who represents teachers with the Kern High School District, has a picture on its website that says "DeVos as U.S. Secretary of Ed is a step in a dangerous direction," which then links to a statement from the California Teachers Association with a headline "California teacher joins growing chorus of opposition to Betsy DeVos' agenda."

