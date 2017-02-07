Kern, Bakersfield teacher unions react to Betsy DeVos's confirmation as US Secretary of Education

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Two Kern County teachers unions are responding to the confirmation of Betsy DeVos as President Trump's Secretary of Education.

"Mrs. DeVos' confirmation has the potential to do serious damage to an already over-burdened public school system," said Steven S. Comstock, Jr., President of the Bakersfield Elementary Teachers Association, who represents teachers in the Bakersfield City School District. "Her lack of experience and willingness to sacrifice public schools to prop up unaccountable charter schools is troubling. Money may not buy happiness; but, it sure seems to buy a lot of Cabinet and Secretary positions in this era of politics."

