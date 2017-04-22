Kern County Animal Services holding adoption event

5:14 PM, Apr 21, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

The Kern County Animal Services is holding an adoption event on April 23.

The Mega Adoption Event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 

The event will be held at the Kern County Fairgrounds.

Local News