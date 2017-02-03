Kern County Animal Services looking for towel donations

3:22 PM, Feb 3, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Animal Services is in need of used, standard sized towel donations.

Donations can be dropped off at 3951 Fruitvale Ave in Northwest Bakersfield.

 

