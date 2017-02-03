Kern County Animal Services looking for towel donations

Light rain
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Animal Services is in need of used, standard sized towel donations.
Donations can be dropped off at 3951 Fruitvale Ave in Northwest Bakersfield.
Dollar General is planning on creating approximately 325 new jobs in California this year.
According to the Taft Midway Driller, Taft police and Kern High School District (KHSD) police, they have decided a post about a school…
Madison Street, between East Belle Terrace and Brundage Lane, is scheduled to be closed Sunday, February 5, 2017, for construction work.