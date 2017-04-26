Kern County Animal Shelter celebrates first 2,000 hour volunteer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

A volunteer at the Kern County Animal Shelter has amassed 2,000 hours during her time volunteering with the organization.

Rhonda Montgomery volunteers most days of the week in the puppy rooms at the shelter.

"Rhonda has become a trainer for the shelter, training new volunteers and staff members" Jeff George, Volunteer Coordinator for KCAS, said in a press release.

Rhonda has also worked hard to develop a working knowledge of humane laws and Department policies to give her the ability to answer almost any question that comes her way, on duty or off.

As part of National Volunteer Week that runs from April 23rd through April 29th, KCAS will be recognizing Rhonda with a very special honor on April 26th at 11 a.m. by naming one of the puppy rooms after her.

For more information on joining Animal Services Volunteer Program, please contact the Volunteer Coordinator Jeff George at 661-868-7130 or email jeffg@co.kern.ca.us Applications can be obtained at the Bakersfield location of the Kern County Animal Shelter during normal business hours, or downloaded.