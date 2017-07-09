Kern County Auto Theft Task Force finds stolen equipment on property near Hwy 58 & Weedpatch Hwy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On Friday July 6, investigators from the Kern County Auto Theft Task Force (KernCATT) obtained information that a large stolen commercial generator trailer was located on a property in the 8500 block of Kimber Avenue near Highway 58.

Investigators made contact at the location with Gerardo Campos, 37. Campos was determined to have standing over the property and consented to a search of the property.

A search of the property resulted in the discovery of the two stolen vehicles, three stolen large commercial size generators (estimated value of one generator to be more than $100,000), a stolen special welding equipment trailer and a stolen backhoe tractor.

All of the stolen property was determined to have been stolen in Kern County within the past two years.

Campos was arrested for the possession of the stolen property and booked into the Kern County Jail.

He is currently being held on $120,000 bail.

KernCATT would like to remind the public to remain vigilant against the auto thief. Utilize all anti-theft measures available to them such as locking your vehicle, use vehicle alarms and other devices such as a steering wheel locking device. Citizens are reminded to park in well-lit and populated areas when possible. Report any suspicious activity to the police.