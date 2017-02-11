Kern County Board of Supervisors approves applying for KCSO body camera grant

Cloudy
HI: 57°
LO: 48°
HI: 62°
LO: 44°
HI: 66°
LO: 42°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Board of Supervisors gave the approval to apply for a body camera grant for the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
The Body-Worn Camera Policy and Implementation Program grant from the U.S. Department of Justice would provide $144,419.
A 50 percent match would also be available comprised of AB109 Realignment funds and in-kind services.
Tehachapi police are warning residents about the fake, scam calls from a robocall pretending to be the IRS.
Could the Bike Path Beavers be back?
Officials are looking for a sex registrant at large.