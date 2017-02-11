Kern County Board of Supervisors approves applying for KCSO body camera grant

8:46 PM, Feb 10, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Board of Supervisors gave the approval to apply for a body camera grant for the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The Body-Worn Camera Policy and Implementation Program grant from the U.S. Department of Justice would provide $144,419.

A 50 percent match would also be available comprised of AB109 Realignment funds and in-kind services.

