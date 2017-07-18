Kern County Board of Supervisors discuss future of massage parlors

On Tuesday the Kern County Board of Supervisors voted to hold a hearing on the couny's massage parlor ordinance. 

This ordinance would require all massage parlors to be certified by the state instead of simply the city of Bakersfield. 

The plan is that the ordinance would also come down harder on massage businesses found guilty of soliciting prostitution by preventing them from re-opening in a year.

The current rules allow for the business to re-open under a different name. 

The hearing is set to happen on Tuesday August 22nd. 

