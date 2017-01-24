Kern County Department of Human Services hosts 2017 JobFest Series

In an effort to keep unemployment rates down, the Kern County Department of Human Services is hosting the 2017 JobFest Series, bringing employment opportunities to every region of Kern County.

With Kern County's overall unemployment rate at 10.3 percent, the JobFest series is just one way DHS is working to improve the lives of children and families in Kern County's communities.

Lake Isabella JobFest will take place on Thursday, February 16 from 9:00 a.m. - noon at The Lake Isabella Veterans Hall, 6405 Lake Isabella Blvd. The unemployment rate in the Kern River Valley is 8.6 percent.

Lamont JobFest takes place on Thursday, February 23 from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the David Head Center, 10300 San Diego Street. Lamont's unemployment rate is 6.6 percent.

Mojave JobFest will take place on Thursday, March 9 at the Mojave Air & Space Port in the Stuart O. Witt Event Center, 1247 Poole St. in Mojave from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mojave's unemployment rate is 18 percent.

Shafter JobFest will take place Thursday, March 23 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Shafter Veterans Hall, 309 California Avenue. Shafter's unemployment rate is 8.5 percent.

Taft JobFest takes place on Thursday, April 13 from 9 a.m. to noon at The Historic Fort, 915 N. 10th Street, Taft. Taft's unemployment rate is 6.4 percent.

Ridgecrest JobFest will take place on Thursday, April 27 at the Kerr McGee Center, 100 W. California Ave in Ridgecrest from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ridgecrest's unemployment rate is 6.7 percent.

Bakersfield JobFest will take place on Thursday, May 11 at The Rabobank Convention Center, 1001 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, from 9 a.m. to noon. Bakersfield's unemployment rate is 8.9 percent.

Delano JobFest will take place on Thursday, June 15 at Cesar Chavez High School, 800 Browning Road, in Delano, from 9 a.m. to noon. Delano's unemployment rate is 11.9 percent.

Job seekers should come dress business professional with at least 20 copies of their resume or Master Application. Job leads and resume assistance are available everyday to the public at all of our DHS locations

For additional information, please contact Shanda Evett at (661) 635-2637 to receive an Employer Participation Commitment Form for your local job fair.