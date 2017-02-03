Kern County Fire adds medication to fire engines to help combat drug overdose deaths

Drug overdose deaths were the leading cause of injury death in the U.S. surpassing motor vehicle crashes, according to the FDA.

In response to these numbers, the Kern County Fire Department has added nasal naloxone to their fire engines. Naloxone, generic for Narcan, is a life-saving medication that can stop or reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Opioid drugs include oxycodone, hydrocodone, morphine, and heroin.

When someone overdoses on an opioid, breathing may become shallow or stop, ultimately leading to death if there is no medical intervention. If naloxone is given quickly, it can counter the overdose effects within minutes and restore adequate breathing.