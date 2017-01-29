Kern County Fire Department battles house fire in Ridgecrest

Ridgecrest, Calif. - The Kern County Fire Department battled a house fire in Ridgecrest Saturday night.

Officials responded to the area of W. Rader Ave and S. Sanders St. for reports of a house fire.

Crews arrived on scene around 5:45 p.m. Saturday and knocked down the fire which appeared to be conentrated in the garage of the home.

The cause and loss of contents are not currently known.

We will post more details as they become available.