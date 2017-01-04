Kern County Fire Department fights fire at abandoned building Wednesday morning

Kern County Fire Department battled a fire in Oildale early Wednesday morning.

Officials received a call of a building with visible flames and smoke just after 7:30a.m. this morning.

Officials said when they arrived there was flames and smoke at an abandoned building on the 800 block of Wilson Ave.

Officials said the building was boarded up previously. The fire is under investigation, officials are trying to determine if the fire started inside or outside of the building.

Debris around the abandoned building also caught fire. An adjacent detached garage suffered some exterior damage because of the fire.