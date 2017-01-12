Kern County Fire Department making budget cuts to combat deficit

Cloudy
The Kern County Fire Department is reducing staffing at stations throughout the county to combat the current $17.8 million budget deficit.
Staffing will be reduced from three person shifts to two person shifts at nine stations across the county, according to a spokesperson with the fire department.
The nine stations will remain staffed 24/7, 365 days a year but with one fewer firefighter per shift.
This action alone is anticipated to reduce overtime costs within the fire fund between $2 and $3 million, annually.
No firefighters will lose his or her job. Additional staffing will be added to the nine stations in emergency situations.
McFarland police were called to the corner of Browning Road and E Kern Ave Wednesday night around 8 p.m. after a victim reported his car was…
According to ESPN the San Diego Chargers intend to announce plans as early as Thursday to move to Los Angeles, KABC-TV in Los Angeles reported.
A vehicle versus pedestrian accident was reported in Central Bakersfield Wednesday night.