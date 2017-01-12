Kern County Fire Department making budget cuts to combat deficit

7:15 PM, Jan 11, 2017
5 hours ago

The Kern County Fire Department is reducing staffing at stations throughout the county to combat the current $17.8 million budget deficit.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Kern County Fire Department is reducing staffing at stations throughout the county to combat the current $17.8 million budget deficit.

Staffing will be reduced from three person shifts to two person shifts at nine stations across the county, according to a spokesperson with the fire department.

The nine stations will remain staffed 24/7, 365 days a year but with one fewer firefighter per shift.

This action alone is anticipated to reduce overtime costs within the fire fund between $2 and $3 million, annually.

No firefighters will lose his or her job. Additional staffing will be added to the nine stations in emergency situations.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News