Kern County Fire Department making budget cuts to combat deficit

The Kern County Fire Department is reducing staffing at stations throughout the county to combat the current $17.8 million budget deficit.

Staffing will be reduced from three person shifts to two person shifts at nine stations across the county, according to a spokesperson with the fire department.

The nine stations will remain staffed 24/7, 365 days a year but with one fewer firefighter per shift.

This action alone is anticipated to reduce overtime costs within the fire fund between $2 and $3 million, annually.

No firefighters will lose his or her job. Additional staffing will be added to the nine stations in emergency situations.