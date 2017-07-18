Kern County Fire Department to hold badge pinning ceremony on Friday

12:40 PM, Jul 18, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Fire Department will be holding a badge pinning ceremony on Friday July 21st.

The event is set to take place in the Board Chambers located at 1115 Truxtun Ave., at 2 p.m. 

 

