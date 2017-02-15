Kern County Fire mid-year budget discussed at Board of Supervisors meeting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The mid-year budget for the Kern County Fire Department was given at the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.

Chief Brian Marshall said they have faced challenges such as a $17.8 million deficit.

Oil and gas makes up the bulk of the budget and has affected them greatly.

From July 1 to December 31, 2016 the department received a $4 million general fund contribution for operations to balance budget but it was reduced to $500,000 to pay backs the general fund.

KCFD also has a $4 million contribution for pension increases.

The department is also hiring 18 new firefighters in the county with a two-year $4.4 million staffing grant. Some administrative positions will be back in the field to offset the deficit as well.

All overtime from the wildfires last year will be reimbursed to the county.

The budget will be balanced June 30.