Kern County firefighters inform communities about local staffing reductions via banners

10:07 PM, Jan 27, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Firefighter’s Local 1301 put up nine banners to let citizens in the affected communities know that their local fire station(s) may have reduced staffing,

They posted a photo of the signs to their Facebook page.

