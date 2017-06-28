Kern County Firefighters respond to hazmat situation in Shafter

11:20 AM, Jun 28, 2017
Bakersfield - UPDATE 12:00 p.m. : Kern County Fire officials said a 150 pound cylinder of chlorine failed and began to leak. Crews on scene are making sure the chlorine has evaporated. 

This incident is at Argo Chemical, Inc.

Kern County Firefighters are on scene of a hazmat situation at a chemical facility on Imperial Street in Shafter.

KCFD said the call came in just before 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to KCFD, there are no reports of injuries.

