Kern County Firefighters respond to hazmat situation in Shafter

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 69°
Bakersfield - UPDATE 12:00 p.m. : Kern County Fire officials said a 150 pound cylinder of chlorine failed and began to leak. Crews on scene are making sure the chlorine has evaporated.
This incident is at Argo Chemical, Inc.
=========================
Kern County Firefighters are on scene of a hazmat situation at a chemical facility on Imperial Street in Shafter.
KCFD said the call came in just before 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.
According to KCFD, there are no reports of injuries.
We have a crew headed that way and will give updates as they come into the newsroom.
A man convicted in the death of his one-year-old stepson back in 2010 was sentenced today to 25 years to life.
Nancy Bauer, a veteran journalist and news executive with large-market experience joins KERO/KZKC Azteca-TV in Bakersfield as news director,…
Bakersfield Fire is on scene of a structure fire in the area of South H Street and Brundage Lane in Central Bakersfield.
Today, Assemblyman Vince Fong honored Wounded Heroes Fund of Kern County as the 34 th Assembly District's 2017 Nonprofit of the Year.