Kern County hearing ideas for Hart Park improvement, including a pitch for a water park

Brandon Johansen
7:26 PM, Jun 27, 2017
The County of Kern is asking for the community's ideas for the improvement of Hart Park; one of the ideas being pitched involves a water park being built inside of Hart Park.

The County of Kern is asking for the community's help on Tuesday, hoping to come up with a plan to improve Hart Park.

"What would you like to see?" asks Ryan Alsop, the chief administrative officer of Kern County. "What would make you come out and visit Hart Park?"

One of the ideas that's been floated around is a unique one: a water park inside of Hart Park.

Supporters of the water park plan, which would theoretically be built just east of Hart Park Lake, say it would only affect roughly 20% of the park. Those who oppose the plan say it could ruin the natural beauty of the park.

The Facebook page that supports the park released a rendering of the park to show where it would sit in Hart Park.

The county has held three meetings to allow citizens to present their ideas. The third and final meeting was held on Tuesday in Lamont.

If you missed the meetings, you can still send an email with your idea to the following email address: HartParkVision@KernCounty.com.

For more information, click here.

