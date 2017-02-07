Kern County Mental Health seeks families willing to open their hearts and homes for kids

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Mental Health Department's (KCMH) Children's Division is currently looking for families to open their hearts and homes to youth in Kern County.

This is part of KCMH's program called Kern County Treatment Foster Care Oregon (KCTFCO). KCTFCO is an alternative to residential group care for foster youth or youth on probation (age 13 to 18). The program runs for either six or nine months and focuses on the strengths of the child and is based on the idea that kids do best in families.

Currently, KCMH has more children in need than families able to care for them.

Each family is expected to commit to 20 hours of training, attend a weekly foster parent meeting and assist in setting goals and plans for their child's success. In return, KCMH provides training, 24/7 support and individualized care for the child.

For more information, call (661) 868-6600.