Kern County Museum bringing dance classes and more to the community

Kern County Museum unveils Fall schedule with new events for children.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Museum is bringing unique programs to the community this fall.
Starting Aug. 2, weekly dance nights, history lessons, interactions with artifacts and "Kid Saturdays" will celebrate Kern County's rich culture.
"First Wednesdays" are dance nights:
"Second Wednesdays" have history lessons starting Aug. 9. This will allow those in attendance to learn about a wide range of topics like the 60th anniversary of the 1952 earthquakes.
The museum's "Third Wednesdays" hosts "Artifacts Come to Life Series," which gives the community a chance to learn about rare works of art with hands-on activities led by curator Lori Wear.
Finally, Kids Saturdays will offer story time, field trips and more.
Weekly programming is available at a $10 admission fee to the museum, and it is free for members.
UPDATE: Northbound lanes on Old River Road are now open.
Two teenagers in Southwest Bakersfield are now in Juvenile Hall after a search warrant Tuesday evening.
The Moore family held a candle light vigil on Tuesday July 25 for their son Isaiah Moore on Truxtun and Chester where he was hit by…