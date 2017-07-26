Kern County Museum bringing dance classes and more to the community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Museum is bringing unique programs to the community this fall.

Starting Aug. 2, weekly dance nights, history lessons, interactions with artifacts and "Kid Saturdays" will celebrate Kern County's rich culture.

"First Wednesdays" are dance nights:

August 2 - Ballroom/Swing Dancing

September 6 - Latin Dancing

October 4 - Country Dancing

November 1 - Zumba

"Second Wednesdays" have history lessons starting Aug. 9. This will allow those in attendance to learn about a wide range of topics like the 60th anniversary of the 1952 earthquakes.

August 9 - Two Days That Shook Kern County: The 65th Anniversary of the 1952 Earthquakes

September 13 - The Ku Klux Klan in Kern County

October 11 - The Photographs of Christian A. Nelson: 1889-1913

November 8 - Bakersfield's "Map to the Stars" Homes

The museum's "Third Wednesdays" hosts "Artifacts Come to Life Series," which gives the community a chance to learn about rare works of art with hands-on activities led by curator Lori Wear.

August 16 - Colonel Thomas Baker

September 27 - California Indian Artifacts: Charmstones, Shamans, and Warfare

October 18 - The 'Oh Be Joyful' Trip from Bakersfield to Mt. Whitney 1883-1904

November 15 - World War I: The War to End All Wars

Finally, Kids Saturdays will offer story time, field trips and more.

Weekly programming is available at a $10 admission fee to the museum, and it is free for members.

