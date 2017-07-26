Kern County Museum bringing dance classes and more to the community

Johana Restrepo
7:04 AM, Jul 26, 2017
Kern County Museum unveils Fall schedule with new events for children.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Museum is bringing unique programs to the community this fall.

Starting Aug. 2, weekly dance nights, history lessons, interactions with artifacts and "Kid Saturdays" will celebrate Kern County's rich culture.

"First Wednesdays" are dance nights:

  • August 2 - Ballroom/Swing Dancing
  • September 6 - Latin Dancing 
  • October 4 - Country Dancing
  • November 1 - Zumba

"Second Wednesdays" have history lessons starting Aug. 9. This will allow those in attendance to learn about a wide range of topics like the 60th anniversary of the 1952 earthquakes.

  • August 9 - Two Days That Shook Kern County: The 65th Anniversary of the 1952 Earthquakes
  • September 13 - The Ku Klux Klan in Kern County
  • October 11 - The Photographs of Christian A. Nelson: 1889-1913
  • November 8 - Bakersfield's "Map to the Stars" Homes

The museum's "Third Wednesdays" hosts "Artifacts Come to Life Series," which gives the community a chance to learn about rare works of art with hands-on activities led by curator Lori Wear.

  • August 16 - Colonel Thomas Baker
  • September 27 - California Indian Artifacts: Charmstones, Shamans, and Warfare
  • October 18 - The 'Oh Be Joyful' Trip from Bakersfield to Mt. Whitney 1883-1904
  • November 15 - World War I: The War to End All Wars

Finally, Kids Saturdays will offer story time, field trips and more.

Weekly programming is available at a $10 admission fee to the museum, and it is free for members.

