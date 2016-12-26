Kern County offers multiple ways for residents to recycle their Christmas trees

After Christmas, thousands of Christmas trees will be sliced, minced and diced into a rich mulch to be used by city parks, school yards and roadways.

Kern County residents are urged to recycle their Christmas trees in one of the following options:

In the metro-Bakersfield area, residents can place Christmas trees into their green waste container as long as the tree is cut into small pieces and the container lid is completely closed. Whole trees are not accepted. The garbage hauler will take it to the Mount Vernon Green Waste Recycling Facility.

Contact one of the non-profit organizations in Kern County that pick up Christmas trees for a small donation. Check your local newspaper for contact information or go to KernCountyWaste.com.

Residents can self-haul whole Christmas trees to one of 24 drop-off locations throughout Kern County from December 26, 2016 to January 8, 2017. If you prefer to take your Christmas trees to one of the drop-off locations, please tarp and secure your load properly. Don't forget to remove all ornaments, lights, and the tree stand prior to recycling the Christmas tree.

Christmas trees are chipped and shredded into mulch which is used for water conservation and weed control in parks, as ground padding in playgrounds, as erosion/dust control on hiking trails and bridle paths, as additives in composting for landscaping and fertilizers and as alternative fuel in "biomass" co-generation facilities.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -