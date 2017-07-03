Kern County receives $64.1 million for SR-99, 58 repairs

Bakersfield -

Continuing the push to rebuild and maintain California’s infrastructure, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) has allocated nearly $593 million to 124 transportation projects that will alleviate traffic delays, repair aging roads and bridges and encourage bicycling and walking.

“These projects will help us maintain and modernize California’s transportation system,” said Caltrans Director Malcolm Dougherty. “Each of these projects is an opportunity to improve safety, goods movement and access and mobility for all travelers in California.”

The newly allocated funding includes $391.7 million from the State Highway Operation and Protection Program (SHOPP) for 31 projects that will maintain and preserve the investment in the state highway system and its supporting infrastructure. These capital improvements consist of projects covering maintenance, pavement repair and rehabilitation, safety improvements and upgrades to bridges throughout the state.

Allocations also include:

$75 million for 12 Traffic Congestion Relief Program projects that will relieve congestion, connect transportation systems and provide for better goods movement

$42.7 million from the Active Transportation Program for 53 biking and pedestrian projects

$30.8 million for four Transit and Intercity Rail Program projects

$28 million for 22 capital improvement projects both on and off the state highway system as part of the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP)

The remaining $24 million in allocations came from various state and federal transportation accounts.

Among the projects that received funding allocations today were:

Kern County: Bakersfield - $37.3 million for pavement rehabilitation and roadway upgrades to a five mile segment of State Route 58 from Cottonwood Road to 0.3 mile east of 58/184 Separation to correct damage caused by winter storms and heavy freight traffic.

Kern County: Bakersfield - $26.8 million for pavement and shoulder rehabilitation of the Southbound State Route 99 truck lane from Herring Road to Pacheco Road, replacing existing truck lane with 14 foot wide reinforced concrete pavement.

Tulare County: Exeter - $5.48 million for pavement rehabilitation on State Route 65 from State Route 137 to State Route 198 extending pavement service life and improving ride quality.

Tulare County: $16.9 million for pavement rehabilitation and realignment of State Route 190 from west of State Route 99/190 Separation to west of Road 184.

SB 1, passed by the state Legislature and signed by Governor Brown in April, will soon take effect and provide the first significant and stable increase in state transportation funding in more than two decades. Caltrans, along with the CTC, is committed to making investments into California’s infrastructure system efficiently and effectively, and putting those dollars to work as soon as possible.