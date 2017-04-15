Kern County resident dead, another missing after being swept into Tule River

SPRINGVILLE, Calif. -

UPDATE (April 14, 2017, 5:54 p.m.): Family and friends online identify Thursday's drowning victim as Alondra Orozco, a Delano High School graduate and a student at California State University Bakersfield.

================

One victim is dead and another is missing after being swept into the Tule River near Springville Thursday, ABC30 in Fresno reported.

The victim is a woman in her 20’s from Kern County. She has been recovered and pronounced dead.

Search and rescue crews have been searching all day for the second person. Calls came in around 10 a.m. Thursday morning from the Coffee Camp Campgrounds.

According to authorities, at least one of the victims did not know how to swim.