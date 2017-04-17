Kern County runners take part in Boston Marathon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - More than a dozen runners from Kern County took part in Monday's Boston Marathon.

Here are the runners, their hometown, and their finishing times, according to the marathon's results page:

(Times are listed as: Hours: Minutes: Seconds; runners are listed in order of finish time, fastest first)

Michael Gallardo, Bakersfield -- 2:58:43

David Plyler, Bakersfield - 3:08:45

Eduardo Verdejo, Bakersfield - 3:10:59

Jose Montelongo, Jr., Bakersfield -- 3:26:09

Kelly Blikre, Bakersfield -- 3:27:25

Emilee Gonsalves, Bakersfield -- 3:29:18

Andrea Pratt, Bakersfield - 3:31:51

Jayme Reece, Bakersfield - 3:35:20

Allan Fetters, Bakersfield -- 3:35:31

Bree Tape, Bakersfield - 3:38:31

Carolette Cholometes, Bakersfield -- 3:42:35

Patricio Castillo, Bakersfield -- 3:42:41

Patrick Dunn, Tehachapi - 3:48:47

Rob Smith, Bakersfield - 3:59:11

Pamela Plyler, Bakersfield - 3:59:20

Cregg Weinmann, Bakersfield - 4:01:30

Kimberly Roberts, Bakersfield - 4:03:52

Loreli Talbo, Bakersfield - 4:04:59

Erica Butkiewicz, Bakersfield -- 4:05:24