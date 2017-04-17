Kern County runners take part in Boston Marathon

Mostly Cloudy
FRAMINGHAM, MA - APRIL 17: Spectators give high fives to a disabled runner as he makes his way past the 6 mile mark of the Boston Marathon on April 17, 2017 in Framingham, Massachusetts. (Kayana Szymczak/Getty Images)
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - More than a dozen runners from Kern County took part in Monday's Boston Marathon.
Here are the runners, their hometown, and their finishing times, according to the marathon's results page:
(Times are listed as: Hours: Minutes: Seconds; runners are listed in order of finish time, fastest first)
Michael Gallardo, Bakersfield -- 2:58:43
David Plyler, Bakersfield - 3:08:45
Eduardo Verdejo, Bakersfield - 3:10:59
Jose Montelongo, Jr., Bakersfield -- 3:26:09
Kelly Blikre, Bakersfield -- 3:27:25
Emilee Gonsalves, Bakersfield -- 3:29:18
Andrea Pratt, Bakersfield - 3:31:51
Jayme Reece, Bakersfield - 3:35:20
Allan Fetters, Bakersfield -- 3:35:31
Bree Tape, Bakersfield - 3:38:31
Carolette Cholometes, Bakersfield -- 3:42:35
Patricio Castillo, Bakersfield -- 3:42:41
Patrick Dunn, Tehachapi - 3:48:47
Rob Smith, Bakersfield - 3:59:11
Pamela Plyler, Bakersfield - 3:59:20
Cregg Weinmann, Bakersfield - 4:01:30
Kimberly Roberts, Bakersfield - 4:03:52
Loreli Talbo, Bakersfield - 4:04:59
Erica Butkiewicz, Bakersfield -- 4:05:24
