Kern County Search and Rescue pulls body out of Hart Park lake after man goes missing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Officials recovered a man from the lake at Hart Park Sunday morning.

Sgt. Williams with the Kern County Search and Rescue team said around 5:00 p.m. Saturday they responded to the lake for a rescue.

Williams said a family was swimming in the lake and all decided at some point to go to the shore.

When they got on shore they realized one of their family members, a 60-year-old man, was missing.

Officials said he was last seen in the middle of the lake with everyone else.

Crews searched for him Saturday night, but were unable to locate him.

Search and rescue crews returned Sunday morning and recovered an older man's body this morning around 11.

That body was turned over to the Kern County Coroner's office.

His identity and cause of death will be determined by the coroner.