Kern County Sheriff Search & Rescue: 1 person missing in Kern River, 1 rescued

Bakersfield - UPDATE 4:45 p.m.:

At about 2:30 this afternoon the Kern County Sheriff's Office was called to Sandy Flat campground on the Kern River, in the Lake Isabella area. There was a report of two subjects who were in distress in the water.

As deputies arrived, they located a subject who was stranded on the north side of the river.

Witnesses then reported second man was last seen going underwater between Sandy Flat Campground and Hobo Campground.



Search and rescue crews arrived and rescued the subject from the north side of the river.

Search and rescue then implemented three searches of the immediate area for the missing man. The searches were unsuccessful and man still missing.

The Kern County Sheriff Search and Rescue is looking for a missing person in the Kern River near Sandy Flat Campground.

Officials said one person was rescued and one other person is still missing.

We have a crew headed to the scene.