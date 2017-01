BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - According to Kern County Sheriff's public information officer Ray Pruitt, KCSO's Bomb Squad is investigating reports of a possible explosive device in East Bakersfield.

The device was found on the property of Center Street and Plaza Street. There is no word on how long the investigation will take.

Sierra Middle School was put on lockdown for the students still on campus in the after school program, according to school officials.

This story is developing.