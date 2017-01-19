Kern County Sheriff's deputies arrest ten suspects in warrant sweep

On January 13, 2017, KCSO deputies assigned to the East Area Special Enforcement Team (EASET) conducted a warrant sweep in the towns of Mojave, Boron, Rosamond and California City. EASET is a unit comprised of deputies from the Rosamond, Mojave/Boron, and Tehachapi substations.

Deputies visited 19 locations, which resulted in the arrest of 10 people. During the operation, one firearm was recovered as was a stolen U-haul trailer.

The ten suspects arrested are: