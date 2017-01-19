Kern County Sheriff's deputies arrest ten suspects in warrant sweep

10:48 AM, Jan 19, 2017
On January 13, 2017, KCSO deputies assigned to the East Area Special Enforcement Team (EASET) conducted a warrant sweep in the towns of Mojave, Boron, Rosamond and California City. EASET is a unit comprised of deputies from the Rosamond, Mojave/Boron, and Tehachapi substations.
 
Deputies visited 19 locations, which resulted in the arrest of 10 people. During the operation, one firearm was recovered as was a stolen U-haul trailer.
 
The ten suspects arrested are:
  • 48-year-old Richard Clifford Kluth of California City was arrested for an active arrest warrant, felon in possession of a firearm, and for possession of narcotic paraphernalia.
  • 48-year-old David Frank Quinn of California City was arrested for two active arrest warrants.
  • 49-year-old Erinne Michelle Ferrell of California City was arrested for two active arrest warrants.
  • 53-year-old Edmund Hermosillo of California City was arrested for three active arrest warrants.
  • 36-year-old Romie Garland Seals of Rosamond was arrested for an active arrest warrant, possession of a controlled substance, under the influence of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • 48-year-old Alberto Emilo Contreras of Boron was arrested for an active felony arrest warrant.
  • 21-year-old Michael Thomas Nelson of Boron was arrested for an active arrest warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • 35-year-old Alice Ann Broitzman of Boron was arrested for an active arrest warrant.
  • 67-year-old Manuel Cervantes of Boron was arrested for in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • 52-year-old James Michael Sforza of Mojave was arrested for possession of a stolen trailer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • 46-year-old Ronald James Lininger of Boron was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

