Kern County Sheriff's Office delivering Christmas food baskets to families in need

The Kern County Sheriff's Office, in partnership with the Bakersfield Police Department and W.A. Thompson Distributors, will once again be delivering 500 Christmas food baskets to families in need throughout Kern County on Tuesday, December 20, 2016.

This annual event is made possible through generous donations from benefit associations, volunteer organizations, and business owners throughout Kern County. The Christmas food baskets consist of two large boxes of food including a turkey, potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, fruits, canned goods, bread, drinks, and other food items as donations allow.

Families who receive a food basket are chosen from referrals made by deputies and officers from both agencies. Deputies and officers also volunteer their time to deliver the baskets, often times to the very families they have referred to the program. This program is a great opportunity for members of both agencies to make a positive impact on the citizens we serve.

The baskets will be prepared by volunteers on Monday, December 19 starting at 6 p.m. at W.A. Thompson Distributors, 5101 District Blvd. in Bakersfield.

The delivery will begin promptly at 7:30 a.m. from W.A. Thompson on Tuesday, December 20.

