Kern County Sheriff's Office investigating a homicide in Ridgecrest

RIDGECREST, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Ridgecrest.

Officials said they are investigating the incident in the 1500 block of West Dolphin Avenue which is between S. Monache St. and Garth St.

KCSO officials sent out the alert just after 6:00 Sunday morning.

It is unknown when they were called out to the scene.

There is limited information at this time. Check back for updates.