Kern County Sheriff's Office investigating a homicide in Ridgecrest

Fair
HI: 106°
LO: 76°
RIDGECREST, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Ridgecrest.
Officials said they are investigating the incident in the 1500 block of West Dolphin Avenue which is between S. Monache St. and Garth St.
KCSO officials sent out the alert just after 6:00 Sunday morning.
It is unknown when they were called out to the scene.
There is limited information at this time. Check back for updates.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Ridgecrest.
The California Highway Patrol is working to find out if a vehicle that went into a canal is occupied.
The Bakersfield Police Department responded for shots fired on East 9th Street on Saturday afternoon, though no arrests have been made.
A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for parts of Kern County. The California Water Service issued the following statement: