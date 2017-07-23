Kern County Sheriff's Office investigating a homicide in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (July 23, 2017 5:10 a.m.): The Kern County Sheriff's Office has launched a homicide investigation.

Officials said around 1:30 a.m. Sunday officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of Knotts St. between N. Baker Street and N. King Street.

When deputies got on scene they found two men suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The two were taken to Kern Medical where one of them later died.

Officials did not release the status of the other man.

Detectives responded to the scene and initiated a homicide investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is encouraged to contact KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.

