Kern County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide in Mojave

MOJAVE, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office homicide detectives responded to Mojave Sunday after deputies found a victim of a gunshot wound.

Deputies were dispatched to L Street and Shasta Street in Mojave around 7:30 a.m. Officials found an obviously deceased adult on the side of the roadway. Homicide detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

At this point in the investigation, no suspects have been identified. The coroner's office took custody of the decedent and will release the identity of the decedent and the cause and manner of death at a later time.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information on this case they are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.