BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community of a possible scam involving a person misidentifying themselves as a Sheriff’s Office employee.

A citizen reported that their son was called by a man who claimed he was a sergeant with the Sheriff’s Office on January 1.

The caller said the citizen had missed jury duty and would be arrested. The caller did not leave any return contact information.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating and reminds citizens to never give person information to an unknown caller.

If anyone receives a similar all, they are asked to report it to the sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.