Kern County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting in east Bakersfield; victim shot in leg

8:36 PM, Jan 22, 2017

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened in east Bakersfield Sunday night.

KCSO says it happened just before 7 p.m. on Beverly Drive between Potomac Ave. and Virginia Ave. One man was reportedly shot in the leg; he was taken to a local hospital.

The age of the victim is unknown; no suspects are in custody and no description is available at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

