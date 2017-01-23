Kern County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting in east Bakersfield; victim shot in leg

Light rain
HI: 54°
LO: 44°
HI: 55°
LO: 40°
HI: 56°
LO: 38°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened in east Bakersfield Sunday night.
KCSO says it happened just before 7 p.m. on Beverly Drive between Potomac Ave. and Virginia Ave. One man was reportedly shot in the leg; he was taken to a local hospital.
The age of the victim is unknown; no suspects are in custody and no description is available at this time.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened in east Bakersfield Sunday night.
A man was driving and found a truck with a man and a woman trapped in a flash flood. He called Kern Co Fire and they performed a…
Alta Sierra is closed today due to weather conditions.
Strong winds and rain caused dangerous driving conditions along the Grapevine Sunday.