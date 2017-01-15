Kern County Sheriff's Office search and rescue locate stranded motorcycle rider west of Maricopa

The Kern County Sheriff's Office search and rescue responded to an area west of Maricopa around 5:00 p.m. Saturday evening for a report of a lost and stranded motorcycle rider.

The 50 year old Bakersfield resident was riding his motorcycle with his family and became disoriented from the thickening fog.

The rider got lost around noon and had been in contact with his family via cell phone to try and get out.

The rider's cell phone battery was nearing only five percent and his bike was out of fuel at the time the family reported him lost to the sheriff's office.

Both Bakersfield Search and Rescue and South Kern Search and Rescue teams responded to the area and used quads and four wheel drive vehicles to locate the subject. Rescue crews used quads and four wheel drive vehicles to locate the subject. He was found uninjured at approximately 10 p.m. and safely reunited with his family a short time later.

KCSO search and rescue team would like to remind the visitors and residents of Kern County that anytime you are venturing outdoors for recreation, it is advisable to make certain you are prepared for emergencies by having some food, water, medical supplies, appropriate clothing, and other essential items on your person.

With the increase in inclement weather this year, weather related emergencies are more likely occur. When enjoying outdoor activities, it is always best to remain with others and always let someone know what you will be doing, where you are going, and when expect to return.