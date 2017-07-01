Kern County Sheriff's Office search and rescue respond to man in the river near Keyesville

KEYESVILLE, Calif. - UPDATE (July 1, 12:15 p.m.): Sergeant Williams with Kern County Search and Rescue said the man who was pulled from the Kern River has died.

Sgt. Williams said the man was a 22 year old from the Los Angeles.

Officials said the man was seen floating face down in the Kern River. First responders arrived as bystanders pulled subject from river, a person from the Bureau of Land Management administered CPR.

The man was taken to Kern Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said the victim and his cousins were jumping in and swimming in the river and were warned by personnel shortly before the incident to get out of the river.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue responded to Keyesville South for reports of a man floating face down in the river.

It happened around 11:00 Saturday morning.

Officials said they don't have information about the victim at this point other than the fact that he was a man.

He was transferred to Kern Valley Hospital by ambulance.

Officials said as they were pulling the man from the river and his mother who was nearby suffered some sort of medical episode.

23ABC has a crew on the way to the scene, check back for updates.