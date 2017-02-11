Kern County Sheriff's Office switching to new dispatch system

4:17 PM, Feb 10, 2017
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office will be transitioning to a new Computer Aided Dispatch and Records Management System.

For a 24 hour period on February 14 KCSO will only be responding to emergency and in-progress calls for service.

Each call received by the public will be evaluated by the Sheriff's Communications Center to determine if a deputy response is necessary.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News