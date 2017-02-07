Kern County Treasurer victim of bank fraud

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Two special district accounts managed by the Kern County Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office have been the victim of potential fraudulent activity, officials say Tuesday.

The special districts' clearing funds, which are used to help the districts pay their bills, were the victims of fraud.

The Kern County District Attorney's Office and the FBI are conducting an independent investigation to determine how the fraud occurred.

Because of the investigation, the Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office didn't want to identity the special districts or the extent of the fraud.

READ THE PRESS RELEASE FROM TREASURER AND TAX COLLECTOR JORDAN KAUFMAN: