Kern County unemployment rate rose in December

Rain
HI: 58°
LO: 48°
HI: 57°
LO: 45°
HI: 61°
LO: 49°
The unemployment rate in Kern County rose in December 2016 from the previous month.
The unemployment rate was 9.9 percent, up from 9.1 percent in November.
The unadjusted unemployment rate in California was 5 percent. The national rate was 4.5 percent in the same period.
China Grade Loop east of Manor Street was shut down Friday morning due to an oil leak.
Newly released court documents reveal the alleged plan devised by Jonathan Hearn and Sabrina Limon to poison Sabrina's husband Robert.
A structure fire burned near Roberts Lane and Manor Street in Oildale Friday morning around 10:20 a.m.