Kern County unemployment rate rose in December

10:30 AM, Jan 20, 2017

The unemployment rate in Kern County rose in December 2016 from the previous month.

The unemployment rate was 9.9 percent, up from 9.1 percent in November.

The unadjusted unemployment rate in California was 5 percent. The national rate was 4.5 percent in the same period.

