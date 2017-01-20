Kern County unemployment rate rose in December

Areal Flood Advisory issued January 20 at 11:43AM PST expiring January 20 at 2:45PM PST in effect for: Kern

Areal Flood Advisory issued January 20 at 11:25AM PST expiring January 20 at 12:15PM PST in effect for: Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Tulare, Tuolumne

Areal Flood Advisory issued January 20 at 11:12AM PST expiring January 20 at 2:15PM PST in effect for: Kern

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 9:17AM PST expiring January 21 at 4:00AM PST in effect for: Kern

Wind Advisory issued January 20 at 1:10AM PST expiring January 20 at 12:00PM PST in effect for: Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced