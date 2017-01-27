Kern County volunteers conduct homeless census, results expected in March

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Homelessness throughout Kern County has been a challenge for many years.

Which is why every January volunteers take to the streets to get a better idea for how to find a solution.

This morning the Kern County homeless collaborative took part in its 2017 homeless census.

More than 200 volunteers canvas the city each January to study the number of homeless people living in dangerous conditions.

Bakersfield native Roger Archer and thousands of others have become the face of homelessness in Kern County.

Archer hasn't been homeless for long. In fact, he is part of a downward trend in the number of homeless individuals living on the streets.

"I have to keep my head up and just asking for help from the people in the community, said Roger Archer.

Archer fell on hard times after he was placed on disability from work. He said he just wants to get back to work and get off the streets.

Organizers say they did see an increase in homeless youth last year. But the overall number of homeless individuals is on the decline