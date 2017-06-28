Kern County Wounded Heroes Fund awarded nonprofit of the year

Bakersfield -

Today, Assemblyman Vince Fong honored Wounded Heroes Fund of Kern County as the 34th Assembly District’s 2017 Nonprofit of the Year.

The Wounded Heroes Fund (WHF) is a service organization for veterans and their families affected by injuries sustained in conflict overseas in an effort to provide them with support and appreciation they need for a healthy return to civilian life. With a dozen different programs, the WHF is able to meet the various needs of veterans, in order to help them transition to being a healthy and successful part of our community.

“Wounded Heroes provides critical support and resources to veterans and families,” said Fong. “We are very fortunate to have this phenomenal organization in our community to help those who have made significant sacrifices to defend and protect our nation and what we stand for.”

The Wounded Heroes Fund founder, Wendy Porter, and volunteers conduct outreach throughout Kern County and to date, they have registered over 500 veterans.

“Everything we do at Wounded Heroes Fund is to be a better resource for our local heroes,” said Wendy Porter. “They do so much for our country, the least we can do is provide much needed care and support for these veterans.”

This is the second annual California Nonprofits Day Celebrations hosted by CalNonprofits where nonprofit honorees are recognized at the Capitol during floor session by their district representative and followed by a luncheon. Assemblyman Fong is privileged to honor the Wounded Heroes Fund of Kern County.