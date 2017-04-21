Kern High School District employee arrested for sex with 16-year-old student

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (April 21, 2017 10:40 p.m.): Marci Lynn Kindell, who was charged with unlawful sexual intercourse, was sentenced to three years probation Friday.

Kindell must serve 720 hours of community service, report to her probation officer every month, get psychiatric counseling, and cannot associate with minors unless there are other adults around.

She also cannot have any contact with the victim.

On September 14th, 2016, detectives with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Sexual Assault and Abuse Investigations Unit (SAAIU) began investigating allegations of an inappropriate sexual relationship between an instructional aide with the Kern High School District and a student of the district.

The student, a 16-year-old male, was attending a program at Vista West High School and met the instructional aide at the school.





During the investigation, detectives were able to develop information and evidence that the instructional aide, 27-year-old Marci Lynn Kindell, had been involved in at least one sexual encounter with the student.

Lisa Krch, Public Information Officer with the Kern High School District said, "The Kern High School District will work with law enforcement as this case is investigated."



On December 8th, 2016, detectives arrested Kindell at her home in Oildale for one count of unlawful sex with a minor. She was booked into the Sheriff’s Office Central Receiving Facility. Her bail has been set at $7,500.