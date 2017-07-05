Kern High School District to propose boundary changes at public forums

The Kern High School District plans to propose boundary changes at public forums beginning tomorrow night in Oildale at North High School.

The changes would only impact incoming freshmen starting in 2018-2019; currently enrolled students would not see a change.

The district says the changes would impact North, Centennial, Liberty, Frontier and Shafter high schools. They also confirmed that the changes are because of continued population growth in the northwest portion of Bakersfield.

KHSD says they will be hosting four public forums in total at North High on July 6, Centennial High on July 10, Frontier High on July 12 and Shafter High on July 13. All meetings will take place in the respective school's auditoriums, and will each from from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.