Kern High School District will install security cameras on all campuses

4:28 PM, Apr 18, 2017
Bakersfield - The Kern High School District said they plan to install cameras on all campuses in hopes of preventing vandalism and thefts.

The district said they plan on completing the installation process within the next year. 

The cameras will be in areas where there are no privacy concerns such as cafeterias, quads, and outside of classrooms.

