Kern Medical announces new student union for advanced medical education

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Kern Medical announced the opening of its new Student Union with a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday.

The Student Union represents Kern Medical’s commitment to academics of undergraduate and graduate medical education.

The space was made possible thanks to a donation from Ross University School of Medicine located in Dominica to the Kern Medical Foundation.

The Student Union building will also include Kern Medical’s Department of Medical Education, which supports Kern Medical’s Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education residency and fellowship programs.