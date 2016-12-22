Kern River Archers share statement on the cause of the Erskine Fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On December 22, the Kern County Fire Department announced that the cause of the Erskine Fire was due to an electrical line in a tree that eroded over time and sparked a fire in Lake Isabella.

The land where the fire started is owned by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and is an address of an archery facility operated by the Kern River Archers.

The KRA shared the following statement:

Our hearts go out to the people and families of the Kern River Valley who have been impacted by the Erskine Fire. The KRA has fully cooperated with the investigation by the Kern County Fire Department and will work with the BLM in its investigation regarding the Erskine Fire.

The KRA shared that they had not seen the report prepared by the Kern County Fire Department and that they have no comments on any public statements as of December 22.