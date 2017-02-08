Kern River hits milestone with more rain expected

A surprise that Kern county residents haven't heard in years......strong flowing water in the Kern River, which is causing an overflow of happiness in the city of Kernville.

The beautiful scenery was sparked by the numerous atmospheric river events in January and the recent storms this past week. Today marked a milestone in water levels with both the the Kern River and Lake Isabella. According to the Kern County Ranger Department. The Kern River is flowing at 7000 cubic feet per second and Lake Isabella is rising above 240000 acre feet with even more rain in the forecast.

It has been 7 years since the river has been this full, but with flowing water lies signs of danger

With all of the rain we have seen this winter, we have seen several closures and rescues caused by flooding, mudslides, rock slides, and debris flows do to the record breaking water levels.

But for some. The flowing water is only a benefit in Kernville.

