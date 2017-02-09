Kern river rises economy in Kernville

Just behind me is Lake Isabella which is currently at 260000 acre feet and that's partly due to the Kern River which is just now flowing at 12500 cubic feet per second. And the city of Kernville just down the road is celebrating with the economy booming.

That's right. 260000 acre feet which we haven't seen since 2011. The reason why? The rapidly flowing water in the Kern River which is currently flowing through the quiet city of Kernville. Which since has been getting increased attention due with the annual Whiskey Flats around the corner.

Thanks to the record breaking water levels, the city of Kernville has seen a great increase in economy like this local rafting shop with the Mountain and River adventures Campground Loving every drop.

But with big water comes flooding which came in full force last night.

History setting. But this was isn't stopping the local shops for kicking off future events like Whiskey Flats coming up next week.

Showcasing the town and its jump in economy which has only one feeling. Work and Fun.

So if you want to have fun on the water in Kernville....the shops are here with open arms.

In Kernville. Adam Bowles 23ABC.

