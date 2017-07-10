Kern River Valley business owner pushing for warning signs along Kern River

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. - A Kern River Valley resident and business owner is pushing for warning signs to be added along portions of the Kern River. Currently, only one sign is present at the entrance to the Kern Canyon.

Rebecca McTigue, owner of The Peacock Vintage Peacock Boutique in Wofford Heights, says it's time for something to change after yet another person went missing in the raging waters.

McTigue has started a GoFundMe to gather funds for the signs; an excerpt from the page can be read below.

"My name is Rebecca and I am a local resident of the Kern River Valley. I have been coming here for my entire life and I am very knowledgeable about the dangers of the Kern River as are many locals and residents... but this is a very heavy tourist area. Many people do not know about the "Killer Kern"... there have been dozens of deaths in the last few weeks because of lack of knowledge, and lack of warning signs.

My friends are opening a signage shop, and I think they would do this project at cost, and I'm sure I can rally up volunteers to put signs along the Kern. I'm gonna have my friends make some art as well for postcards and such.. just create a knowledge movement in the area with pamphlets and whatever we can do to get awareness out there."

The GoFundMe page can be found here.