Search and rescue responding to Hart Park for reports of a river rescue

10:58 AM, Jul 8, 2017
18 mins ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (12:05p): Crews have confirmed that three people are out of the Kern River at Hart Park. One person was rescued and one person remains missing. 

UPDATE (11:53a): Crews were able to safely pull a man out of the Kern River at Hart Park. Radio traffic suggests officials are still searching for a woman who was last seen going down river. 

The Kern County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue as well as Bakersfield Fire Department are responding to Hart Park for reports of a river rescue. 

Initial radio traffic suggests one person is in the middle of the river hanging on to vegetation and another was seen going down stream. 

23ABC has a crew on the way, check back for updates. 

