Search and rescue responding to Hart Park for reports of a river rescue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (12:05p): Crews have confirmed that three people are out of the Kern River at Hart Park. One person was rescued and one person remains missing.

============================================

UPDATE (11:53a): Crews were able to safely pull a man out of the Kern River at Hart Park. Radio traffic suggests officials are still searching for a woman who was last seen going down river.

============================================

The Kern County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue as well as Bakersfield Fire Department are responding to Hart Park for reports of a river rescue.

Initial radio traffic suggests one person is in the middle of the river hanging on to vegetation and another was seen going down stream.

23ABC has a crew on the way, check back for updates.