Kern River Valley preparing for Whitewater Wednesday despite Schaeffer Fire smoke, river deaths

Brandon Johansen
7:40 PM, Jul 11, 2017

As the town of Kernville prepares for Whitewater Wednesday, their second largest fundraiser of the year, they're busy dealing with smoke from the Schaeffer Fire.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KERNVILLE, Calif. - The town of Kernville is preparing for their second largest fundraiser of the year despite smoke from the Schaeffer Fire in the area.

"It's part of life for us," said Tom Moore of Sierra South Mountain Sports.

The smoke, which is coming from the nearly 16,000-acre fire burning north of Kernville, is noticeable in the valley in the mornings and evenings. Business owners in the area say the smoke isn't affecting business; in fact, they're busy preparing for Whitewater Wednesday on July 11.

The annual fundraiser is put on by the town and is their second largest fundraiser behind only Whiskey Flat Days.

For more on how to protect yourself from wildfire smoke, click here.

If you'd like to know more about Whitewater Wednesday, click here.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News