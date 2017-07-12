Kern River Valley preparing for Whitewater Wednesday despite Schaeffer Fire smoke, river deaths

KERNVILLE, Calif. - The town of Kernville is preparing for their second largest fundraiser of the year despite smoke from the Schaeffer Fire in the area.

"It's part of life for us," said Tom Moore of Sierra South Mountain Sports.

The smoke, which is coming from the nearly 16,000-acre fire burning north of Kernville, is noticeable in the valley in the mornings and evenings. Business owners in the area say the smoke isn't affecting business; in fact, they're busy preparing for Whitewater Wednesday on July 11.

The annual fundraiser is put on by the town and is their second largest fundraiser behind only Whiskey Flat Days.

